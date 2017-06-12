Medics and school staff forcibly recr...

Medics and school staff forcibly recruited in South Sudan's war

Tuesday

Staff working in South Sudan's health centers and schools have been forcibly recruited by armed groups, causing facilities to close, the United Nations said, as it struggles to provide aid in one of the world's most dangerous war zones. More than 250 aid workers have been relocated because of fighting this year, almost double the number during the same period in 2016, it said.

