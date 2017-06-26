Majid Al Futtaim Malls in the UAE Invite Shoppers to Celebrate Eid Al ...
Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif have a jam-packed Eid week planned for visitors. Majid Al Futtaim malls across the country are set to make Eid Al Fitr unforgettable for visitors with big shopping deals, live entertainment, traditional celebrations and massive giveaways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC