Majid Al Futtaim Malls in the UAE Invite Shoppers to Celebrate Eid Al Fitr

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif have a jam-packed Eid week planned for visitors. Majid Al Futtaim malls across the country are set to make Eid Al Fitr unforgettable for visitors with big shopping deals, live entertainment, traditional celebrations and massive giveaways.

