Kiir orders South Sudan cops to shoot robbers dead
As the world's newest country South Sudan continues to battle insecurity and a civil war, President Salva Kiir has ordered the country's police to shoot robbers dead, including those who break into shops at night. The Sudan Tribune reported on Sunday that Kiir gave the order and urged the police to enforce security and protect citizens while speaking at an official function in the capital Juba on Saturday night.
