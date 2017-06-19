Kampala's refugee solidarity summit raises $358 million
The international community pledged $358 million at a fundraising summit Friday to help Uganda tackle the world's fastest growing refugee crisis, falling well short of expectations. Organisers had hoped the meeting in the central city of Entebbe would raise at least $2 billion to help nearly a million South Sudanese fleeing civil war.
