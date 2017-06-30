Islamic State's fading fortunes are bad news for south-east Asia, says Singapore
Singapore: Terrorism is entrenched in south-sast Asia and will only worsen as Islamic State's fortunes fade and foreign fighters skilled in bomb making and hijacking return from the Middle East, Singapore's defence minister said.
