Hotels Operated by HMH - Hospitality Management Holding In UAE Demonstrate Exceptional Performance

Hotels operated by HMH - Hospitality Management Holding in the UAE exceeded expectations with an outstanding year-to-date performance. While Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel recorded an impressive 23 per cent growth in revenue, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah and Coral Dubai Deira averaged between 5 to 10 per cent increase in revenue year on year.

