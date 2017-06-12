First Vice President leaves for extraordinary IGAD summit
South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai left Juba today morning for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the extraordinary IGAD summit on his country. He would on Monday evening address the meeting on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.
