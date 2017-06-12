First Vice President leaves for extra...

First Vice President leaves for extraordinary IGAD summit

22 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai left Juba today morning for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the extraordinary IGAD summit on his country. He would on Monday evening address the meeting on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Chicago, IL

