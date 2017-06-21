Feature: Travellers shun major road in South Sudan over insecurity

Some travelers have shunned commuting along South Sudan's major Juba-Nimule road which remains the commercial lifeline for the war-torn country due to increased insecurity. According to authorities in Juba, more than 14 people were killed on June 9 and scores injured after Sudan People's liberation Army-in opposition rebels allied to former first vice president Riek Machar attacked an army convoy escorting a fleet of vehicles on the road.

