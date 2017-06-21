Feature: Travellers shun major road i...

Feature: Travellers shun major road in South Sudan over insecurity

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Some travelers have shunned commuting along South Sudan's major Juba-Nimule road which remains the commercial lifeline for the war-torn country due to increased insecurity. According to authorities in Juba, more than 14 people were killed on June 9 and scores injured after Sudan People's liberation Army-in opposition rebels allied to former first vice president Riek Machar attacked an army convoy escorting a fleet of vehicles on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC