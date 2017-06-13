Feature: South Sudanese farmers' eye ...

Feature: South Sudanese farmers' eye improved yields despite insecurity

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

South Sudan's Rejaf County located on the outskirts of Juba enjoys proximity to the rich waters of the Nile River and has of late gained reputation for its farming hence slowly becoming a major producer of vegetables and cereals in the country. Johnson Agau Makoldit, a farm manager at Rejaf is optimistic the hard work on tilling the land along the Nile is paying off for most farmers who have undertaken cultivating vegetables and crops like Ocra, egg plants, beans, onions and tomatoes that are now on shelves in Juba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC