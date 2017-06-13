Feature: South Sudanese farmers' eye improved yields despite insecurity

South Sudan's Rejaf County located on the outskirts of Juba enjoys proximity to the rich waters of the Nile River and has of late gained reputation for its farming hence slowly becoming a major producer of vegetables and cereals in the country. Johnson Agau Makoldit, a farm manager at Rejaf is optimistic the hard work on tilling the land along the Nile is paying off for most farmers who have undertaken cultivating vegetables and crops like Ocra, egg plants, beans, onions and tomatoes that are now on shelves in Juba.

