Feature: South Sudanese farmers' eye improved yields despite insecurity
South Sudan's Rejaf County located on the outskirts of Juba enjoys proximity to the rich waters of the Nile River and has of late gained reputation for its farming hence slowly becoming a major producer of vegetables and cereals in the country. Johnson Agau Makoldit, a farm manager at Rejaf is optimistic the hard work on tilling the land along the Nile is paying off for most farmers who have undertaken cultivating vegetables and crops like Ocra, egg plants, beans, onions and tomatoes that are now on shelves in Juba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC