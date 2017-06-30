FEATURE-Hospital cum factory delivers limbs and new life in South Sudan

FEATURE-Hospital cum factory delivers...

Wednesday Jun 28

For weeks later, Solomon was back on two feet with the aid of an artificial leg, fitted at a hectic hospital cum limb-making factory in the South Sudanese capital of Juba. The hospital is in horribly high demand in a country born of war that remains littered with mines and explosive devices, with civil war still raging all around.

