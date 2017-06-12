East Africa: South Sudan Nominees for EALA Post Revoked

The tale of the new nominees to the fourth East African Legislative Assembly has taken a new twist, as South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly revokes its resolution confirming nine members to the august House. This action comes as the East African Court of Justice was getting ready to hear inter-parties an application filed by Mr Wani Santino Jada, asserting that the act of President Salva Kiir who appointed, by decree, nine persons to represent the partner-state in EALA was in violation of Article 50 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.