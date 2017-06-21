.com | Sudan military helicopter crashes killing crew: army

.com | Sudan military helicopter cras...

Sudan military helicopter crashes killing crew: army

A Sudanese military helicopter has crashed in Northern State, killing all four crew members on board, the army said on Wednesday, in the latest accident to hit its ageing fleet. The Russian-built Mi-17 helicopter crashed late on Tuesday due to "bad weather" in state capital Dongola, army spokesman Brigadier Ahmed Khalifa Shami said in a statement.

