.com | SA has been 'hospitable', South Sudan rebel leader Machar tells UN

A senior Zimbabwean war veteran says Rhodesia 'was better than President Robert Mugabe's govt', and Nigeria's freed Chibok girls are set to begin a special rehabilitation programme in Abuja. Cape Town South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar, who has been in South Africa since last year, has told the United Nations that the country's government has been "hospitable", but he wishes to be released "from confinement and detention".

