Catholic congressman returns from South Sudan, aims to fight famine

10 hrs ago

A Catholic congressman fresh from a fact-finding trip to East Africa, conscious of the human rights concerns brought on by famine and military violence, aims to increase funding for affected areas and urge reappointment of a special envoy to the region under the Trump administration. Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, recently returned from leading a congressional delegation to South Sudan and Uganda.

Chicago, IL

