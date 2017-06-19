Besigye blames refugee crisis on Museveni

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye has warned the international community against lavishing President Museveni with praise over his handling of refugee issues, but instead called for scrutiny of his military adventures in neighbouring countries, saying they trigger instability. "In helping these refugees, the international community must be very clear in how they deal with the Ugandan regime; they should be clear to treat the [ruling National Resistance Movement] junta as the arsonists, not the ones who are extinguishing the fire," Dr Besigye said in reference to regional conflicts and next week's international refugee solidarity conference in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.