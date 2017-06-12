AU and UN look towards leaving Darfur

The African Union and the United Nations are proposing a 44 percent and 30 percent reduction in their troop and police presence in Sudan's Darfur region as a step towards an eventual exit, a senior UN peacekeeping official has told the Security Council. "The reconfiguration of UNAMID is an important milestone towards the completion of its mandate," said Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, El Ghassim Wane, as he updated the 15-nation Council on the recommended changes to the Mission on Wednesday.

