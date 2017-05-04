'When you're dealing with children, i...

'When you're dealing with children, it's always going to hit home': Margaret Evans on South Sudan

7 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

CBC foreign correspondent Margaret Evans has returned to London after visiting South Sudan, a country in the throes of civil and ethnic warfare where the UN estimates roughly five million people are at risk of hunger. In the capital, Juba, she witnessed children dying of malnutrition in the state children's hospital.

