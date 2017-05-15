USO2O O O© O U U...O U Uoeo©...

USO2O O O O U U...O U Uoeo OaO1U O O O U Uoe O O OaU...O O1O Oa U...O U O3 ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Al Bawaba

The Ministry of Finance recently held the second meeting of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council for 2017 in its headquarter in the Dubai. The meeting was headed by HE Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF and Chairman of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council, in the presence of HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at MoF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC