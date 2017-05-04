US welcomes release of UN aid worker held in South Sudan1 hour ago

US welcomes release of UN aid worker ...

US Ambassador Nikki Haley has welcomed the release of a UN aid worker who had been detained by South Sudan's government for almost a month. Haley said yesterday Peter Alex, a South Sudanese who works for the World Food Program, had been reunited with his family.

