UNESCO ratifies contentious resolutio...

UNESCO ratifies contentious resolution denying Israeli links to Jerusalem

Friday May 5 Read more: The Times of Israel

The executive board of the UN's cultural agency ratified on Friday a resolution that calls Israel "the occupying power" in Jerusalem and disputes its ties to the capital. The resolution was passed by a UNESCO commission on Tuesday, sparking Israel's anger.

Chicago, IL

