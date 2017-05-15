UN Increases Appeal for South Sudan Aid

UN Increases Appeal for South Sudan Aid

Monday

Internally displaced people collect water from a borehole at a camp near Kodok in the north-eastern South Sudanese state of Western Nile, April 17, 2017. The United Nations has increased its appeal for aid to help South Sudanese refugees, calling for at least $1.4 billion to provide food, water, and health services.

