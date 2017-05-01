UK troops arrive in South Sudan to provide engineering, medical aid
May 2 Four hundred British troops have arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, to provide engineering and medical support to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and to help ease the delivery of humanitarian aid, the mission said on Tuesday. "The Royal Engineers will conduct tasks at the U.N. Camps to improve accommodation, routes, security and drainage, as well as the construction of a jetty on the River Nile and a helicopter landing site," UNMISS said in a statement.
