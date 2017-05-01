UK troops arrive in South Sudan to provide engineering, medical aid
Four hundred British troops have arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, to provide engineering and medical support to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and to help ease the delivery of humanitarian aid, the mission said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: United Nations Mission in South Sudan peacekeepers meet women and children on their path during a patrol near Bentiu, northern South Sudan, February 11, 2017.
