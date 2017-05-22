[Ticker] Merkel's CDU consolidates le...

[Ticker] Merkel's CDU consolidates lead in polls

German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives widened their lead over the Social Democrats , according to a poll published Tuesday. CDU had 39 percent, 14 points ahead of SPD, which is led by former European Parliament president Martin Schulz.

