[Ticker] Merkel's CDU consolidates lead in polls
German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives widened their lead over the Social Democrats , according to a poll published Tuesday. CDU had 39 percent, 14 points ahead of SPD, which is led by former European Parliament president Martin Schulz.
