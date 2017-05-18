Sudan releases pastor and activist se...

Sudan releases pastor and activist sentenced for espionage

Tuesday Read more: Sudan Tribune

Last week, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir pardoned a pastor and an activist sentenced together with a Czech missionary Petr Jasek who had already been released by the end of February. The two men were sentenced to 12 years for colluding with the Czech filmmaker who had been condemned for espionage, waging war against the state and inciting hatred against religious congregations.

Chicago, IL

