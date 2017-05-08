Sudan: Release of Human Rights Defend...

Sudan: Release of Human Rights Defender Ibrahim Cancelled

Dr Ibrahim, a university professor and founder of the Sudan Social Development Organisation was detained by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service from his office at the University of Khartoum on 7 December last year. After having been held incommunicado at a NISS detention site, he was transferred to Kober Prison in Khartoum North.

