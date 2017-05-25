Sudan: Juba Rubbishes Bashir's Claims...

Sudan: Juba Rubbishes Bashir's Claims of Backing Sudan Rebels

Read more at AllAfrica.com

South Sudanese authorities have dismissed claims of supporting rebels in Sudan, fighting to oust President Omar al-Bashir. Information minister Michael Makuei said the accusations by President Bashir against Juba and Egypt were completely false.

Chicago, IL

