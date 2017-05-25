Sudan: Cholera Spreads Amid Govt Denial

Cholera continues to spread in Sudan's eastern states, with more fatalities and infections reported across White Nile state, North Kordofan and Sennar. The federal authorities are beginning to respond, however Khartoum continues to refer to the outbreak as 'acute watery diarrhoea'.

