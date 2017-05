South Sudan's opposition groups agree to work together against government

Read more: Times of Oman

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Juba, South Sudan May 12, 2017. Photo - /Jok Solomun South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Juba, South Sudan May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.