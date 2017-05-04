South Sudan: UN deploys peacekeepers ...

South Sudan: UN deploys peacekeepers to enable aid delivery to Upper Nile's Aburoc area

Access to safe water is vital for thousands of civilians sheltering in and around Aburoc, South Sudan. Photo: OCHA/Gemma Connell 7 May 2017 – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has urgently deployed peacekeeping troops to Aburoc in the Upper Nile region to help enable the delivery of much needed humanitarian assistance to the 50,000 people displaced from home, the Mission said today.

