South Sudan says divisive army chief of staff removed

In this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, left, accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong, right, waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, South Sudan. South Sudan's army chief of staff Paul Malong, who had been proposed for U.N. sanctions and accused of directing last year's fighting in the capital that left hundreds dead, has been removed from his post, a presidential spokesman said Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

