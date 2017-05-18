South Sudan: Sacked Military Chief Meets President
The Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, confirmed to the media that the two leaders reconciled last Thursday in Juba after several days' standoff. "There was no other alternative but for them to get back to normalcy because people were so worried about any possible showdown that could arise," Mr Ateny told a local radio in Juba.
