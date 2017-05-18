South Sudan: Sacked Military Chief Me...

South Sudan: Sacked Military Chief Meets President

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, confirmed to the media that the two leaders reconciled last Thursday in Juba after several days' standoff. "There was no other alternative but for them to get back to normalcy because people were so worried about any possible showdown that could arise," Mr Ateny told a local radio in Juba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC