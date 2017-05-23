South Sudan: Juba Partially Closes Bo...

South Sudan: Juba Partially Closes Border in Ebola Scare

Read more: AllAfrica.com

State authorities in South Sudan closed part of their border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly Ebola outbreak, declared by the World Health Organization in a remote, northern part of the DRC two weeks ago. The WHO has confirmed that four people have died from the disease in the DRC.

Chicago, IL

