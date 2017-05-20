South Sudan Army Chief Sworn In One D...

South Sudan Army Chief Sworn In One Day After Malong's Ouster

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Voice of America

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir decorates newly appointed army chief General James Ajongo during his swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Juba, South Sudan, May 10, 2017. General James Ajongo was sworn in Wednesday as the new SPLA army chief, a day after South Sudan President Salva Kiir fired his predecessor, General Paul Malong, with no explanation.

