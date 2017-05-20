S. Sudan denies UN report on killing of civilians in Yei border town

South Sudan has denied authorizing the killing of civilians in the Yei border town following the latest United Nations report blaming government troops on 114 civilian killings. President Salva Kiir's spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said in Juba on Friday that the UN report is false, arguing that the SPLA could have acted in self defense while fighting opposition rebels operating in the restive town located some 150 km South West of the capital.

