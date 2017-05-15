Rebels attack South Sudan's Yei, four...

Rebels attack South Sudan's Yei, four soldiers dead - governor

NAIROBI: Rebels attacked the South Sudanese town of Yei on Tuesday, killing at least four government soldiers, the state governor said. Rebel forces in the country's three-year-old civil war said the death count was higher and told civilians to leave the southwest town close to the border with Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chicago, IL

