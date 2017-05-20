Push South Sudan into all-inclusive d...

Push South Sudan into all-inclusive dialogue

Read more: Daily Monitor

Regrettably, both presidents Kiir and Museveni are loudly silent on the conspicuous exclusion of Mr Kiir's political rival Dr Riek Machar, who is central to any ceasefire and national dialogue. This is why Uganda should play a central but neutral arbiter's role in the South Sudan crisis.

Chicago, IL

