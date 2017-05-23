New WFP leader calls South Sudan's fa...

New WFP leader calls South Sudan's famine 'deplorable'

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 file photo, some of thousands of people walk for hours to reach a food distribution site in Malualkuel, in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. The new American director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, called the suffering in South Sudan's famine "deplorable" as he visited the country Tuesday, May 23, 2017, and called on the government to allow aid groups safe access.

