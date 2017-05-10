Museveni, UN's Guterres discuss refugee crisis

President Yoweri Museveni shares a light moment with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting on the sidelines of the London Conference on Somalia President Yoweri Museveni and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are stoking their efforts to give a face to the refugee crisis in Uganda and raise over US$2billion needed in emergency funds to handle the humanitarian crisis caused by the South Sudan conflict. Uganda is now host to over 1.2 million refugees, of which almost 800,000 are South Sudanese who have fled the violence and famine with more than 2000 refugees coming in daily according to the United Nations.

