Media Invitation: International Day of UN Peacekeepers
On the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan cordially invites you to join the commemoration ceremony. What: The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is observed on May 29. It is a tribute to people who serve or have served in UN peacekeeping operations.
