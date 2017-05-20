'Lost boy' returns to South Sudan to share the peace he has found
A former refugee who has made a home in regional Queensland has returned to South Sudan on a mission to spread peace. Daniel Deng Abot settled in Toowoomba after 15 years in Ethiopian and Kenyan refugee camps, but has now been compelled to return to Africa.
