Last Japanese peacekeepers pull out o...

Last Japanese peacekeepers pull out of South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Japan's Ambassador to South Sudan, Masahiko Kiya, center, thanks a member of the final group of Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force troops as they prepare to board a plane and leave from Juba, South Sudan Thursday, May 25, 2017. The departure marks the end of Japan's five-year participation in the ongoing UN peacekeeping mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC