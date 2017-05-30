Kiwi in a land of war and hunger

Kiwi in a land of war and hunger

Friday May 26

David Shearer is helping bring order to the lives of those suffering from fighting and famine in South Sudan, writes Michael Morrah. Flanked by a heavily armed private security team, David Shearer is trudging around the labyrinth of makeshift huts at the Protection of Civilian Site 3. Guarded by the United Nations, the camp is home to more than 31,000 people displaced by war.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

