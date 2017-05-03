Israeli minister calls to shut UNESCO's Jerusalem office after contentious vote
Miri Regev to demand UN compound in Armon Hanatziv neighborhood be reclaimed for state use following resolution denying Israeli claims to its capital Minister of Culture Miri Regev speaks during a ceremony at the Knesset honoring the torch lighters of the 69th Independence Day state ceremony at Mount Herzl, April 26, 2017. Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev is expected to demand that the offices of the UN's cultural body in Jerusalem be shut following a controversial resolution passed on Tuesday denying Israeli claims to Jerusalem.
