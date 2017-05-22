Global Day of Prayer to End Famine on Sunday 21 May
Contact: World Council of Churches, +41-79-507-6363; www.oikoumene.org/press GENEVE, May 19, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As more people face famine today than any time in modern history, the World Council of Churches together with the All Africa Conference of Churches and a range of faith-based partners and networks invite a Global Day of Prayer to End Famine on 21 May 2017, in response to the hunger crisis. Photo: A girl carries water in a camp for over 5,000 internally displaced persons in an Episcopal Church compound in Wau, South Sudan.
