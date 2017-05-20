From Sudan to Warrnambool - family dares to dream
Going without food and water as a child was not uncommon for Teresa Padiet who fled war-torn South Sudan as a child. Matriarch: Teresa Padiet wants to give her children Daniella Ajang, 14, Evans, 5, Emmanuel, 15, Ywomo, 11, and Berjitta, 18, the education she didn't have so they can go onto achieve.
