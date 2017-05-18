[Feature] South Sudan: Inside Africa'...

[Feature] South Sudan: Inside Africa's largest refugee crisis

Wednesday

A once bustling South Sudan border town with Uganda has fallen into an eerie silence amid a war that has led to the biggest refugee crisis in Africa. Largely abandoned late last year, Oraba-Kaya is surrounded by hills where rebels are launching attacks on soldiers loyal to the government in South Sudan's capital, Juba.

Chicago, IL

