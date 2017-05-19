Experts question wisdom, achievements...

Experts question wisdom, achievements of SDF South Sudan peacekeeping mission

With the Ground Self-Defense Force troops in South Sudan scheduled to arrive back in Japan on May 27, experts have called for the government to thoroughly review Japan's peacekeeping mission there amid debate over whether it was in line with the nation's principle of only sending troops to places with an ongoing cease-fire.

