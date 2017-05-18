Eight months after approval, new U.N. troops trickle into S.Sudan

Some eight months after the U.N. Security Council authorized the deployment of an extra 4,000 peacekeepers to war-torn South Sudan, the first of those troops have just trickled in amid bureaucratic hurdles by the country's reluctant government. "Meanwhile the situation in the country has deteriorated at a rapid pace," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a monthly report on the status of the deployment and obstacles facing some 13,000 peacekeepers already on the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.