.com | EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa 'taking bribes from Kiir', South Sudan rebels claim

Cape Town Rebels in South Sudan have claimed that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is "taking bribes" from President Salva Kiir's government to block their leader Riek Machar - currently in South Africa - from returning home. Deputy military spokesperson for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement , Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel told News24 this week that Ramaphosa was being used to facilitate Machar's "continued detention" in South Africa.

